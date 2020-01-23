EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bounces off 1-month low, still seems vulnerable

- EUR/GBP finds some support and rebounds from the 0.8430-25 region.
- The cross refreshes session tops post- Lagarde's opening statement.
- The attempted recovery seemed to lack any strong bullish conviction.
The EUR/GBP cross managed to find some support near the 0.8430-25 region, or three-week lows, and staged a modest recovery. The cross refreshed session tops after the ECB President Christine Lagarde's opening statement at the post-meeting press conference, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
Meanwhile, the mentioned support marks t50% Fibonacci level of 0.8276-0.8602 recent recovery move, which if broken might accelerate the slide towards the 0.8400 level (61.8% Fibo.). Some follow-through selling would turn the cross vulnerable to slide back towards retesting multi-year lows set in December.
Meanwhile, the cross remains well below its important daily moving averages – 50, 100 and 200-day SMA. This coupled with the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have again started drifting into the negative territory now support prospects for the resumption of the prior/well-established bearish trend.
Some follow-through selling below the 0.8400 round-figure e mark will reaffirm the bearish outlook and set the stage for a slide towards 0.8335 intermediate support en-route the 0.8300 level and mid-December swing lows, around the 0.8276 region.
EUR/GBP daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8449
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8444
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8515
|Daily SMA50
|0.851
|Daily SMA100
|0.8638
|Daily SMA200
|0.8779
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8503
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8423
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8598
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8487
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8276
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8454
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8472
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.841
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8377
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.833
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.849
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8537
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.857
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh 2020 lows with Lagarde
The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1059 within ECB President Lagarde's press conference, amid a cautious stance over inflation, climate change concerns. Strategic review to be released in the next minutes.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.31 after parliament seals Brexit
GBP/USD is trading above 1.31, consolidating its gains. The House of Lords gave its final seal to Brexit. Speculation ahead of the BOE's decision continues after upbeat data diminished chances for an imminent move.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Set for a dive before the next big bull market
The first initiative comes from WhatsApp. Users of Facebook’s popular instant messaging application will be able to exchange Ether among themselves and other tokens that function over the ERC20 protocol.
Crude Oil Futures: Downside looks unabated
Traders added around 8.3K contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, reversing two consecutive pullbacks. Volume, instead, prolonged the choppiness and shrunk by around 115.3K contracts.
USD/JPY drops to fresh eight-day lows near 109.50
USD/JPY extends losses and trades close to an eight-day low near 109.50 in a relatively risk-off environment, with the media headlines full of the coronavirus as it spreads internationally. Bears can look to the golden ratio around mid-108s.