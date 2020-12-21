EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears take back control, eyes on 0.9031 POC

EUR/GBP is being thrown around on the back of fundamentals pertaining to Brexit.

Technically, the price is adhering to volume analysis levels and the next target is the POC.

The point of control, POC, of the daily downside correction and breakout is located at 0.9031.

Bears have taken the cross to challenge bullish commitments at the prior structure which guards a run towards the aforementioned POC.

Daily chart

Hourly chart

A break of this current support opens risk back to the POC.