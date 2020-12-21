EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears take back control, eyes on 0.9031 POC

- EUR/GBP is being thrown around on the back of fundamentals pertaining to Brexit.
- Technically, the price is adhering to volume analysis levels and the next target is the POC.
The point of control, POC, of the daily downside correction and breakout is located at 0.9031.
Bears have taken the cross to challenge bullish commitments at the prior structure which guards a run towards the aforementioned POC.
Daily chart
Hourly chart
A break of this current support opens risk back to the POC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
