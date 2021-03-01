EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears struggle between key HMAs around mid-0.8600s

- EUR/GBP remains on the back foot between 100 and 200-HMA.
- Bearish MACD, sustained break of short-term support line, now resistance, favor sellers.
- The falling trend line from Friday adds to the upside barriers.
Following its downtick to the lowest since Thursday in early Asia, EUR/GBP seesaws in a choppy range inside the 100 and 200-HMA, currently down 0.25% to 0.8640, during the pre-European session on Monday.
In doing so, the quote keeps downside break of an ascending trend line from Wednesday amid bearish MACD.
As a result, EUR/GBP sellers seem to wait for a clear downside break of 200-HMA level of 0.8637 while targeting the 0.8600 threshold.
However, the previous month’s low, also the lowest since February 2020, around 0.8540, will lure the EUR/GBP bears below the 0.8600 round-figure.
Meanwhile, an upside break of 200-HMA level of 0.8652 will trigger a fresh run-up targeting an immediate resistance line, at 0.8665 now, a break of which will highlight another hurdle, the previous support line, close to 0.8685.
If at all, the EUR/GBP bulls manage to cross 0.8685, multiple lows marked during April 2020, close to the 0.8700 psychological magnet, will challenge the quote’s further upside.
Overall, EUR/GBP remains on the back-foot but sellers await confirmation for fresh entries.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8642
|Today Daily Change
|-20 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|0.8662
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8722
|Daily SMA50
|0.8863
|Daily SMA100
|0.8939
|Daily SMA200
|0.8987
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8731
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8656
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8731
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8539
|Previous Monthly High
|0.886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8539
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8685
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8636
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8609
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8561
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.871
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8758
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8784
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats below 1.4000, US ISM PMI, UK budget in focus
GBP/USD trims early Asian recovery gains while trading below 1.4000. UK Chancellor Sunak is up for £5 billion grants to businesses. US FDA approved Johnson &Johnson’s one-shot vaccine. UK/US PMIs eyed.
EUR/USD trims early gains, eyes German CPI
EUR/USD erases gains, having faced rejection at 1.2100 in early Asia. Weak German CPI would underscore the Fed-ECB divergence. The EUR may find bids if the ECB takes on the bond market.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. DOGE has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
Gold needs to crack $1757 for further recovery
Gold (XAU/USD) has kicked-off March on a positive footing, looking to recapture the $1750 level. Gold attempts recovery from eight-month lows of $1717, having booked the biggest monthly slump since late 2016 amid the rout in the global bonds.
Dollar Index: Bull reversal pattern on the weekly chart
The dollar index looks north, with the weekly chart showing a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern, and a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index. Essentially, the DXY's sell-off from the March 2020 high of 102.99 has ended, and the bulls look to have regained control.