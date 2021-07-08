EUR/GBP pares weekly losses around 0.8550, ECB, coronavirus in focus

- EUR/GBP snaps four-day downtrend, refreshes daily top of late.
- Concerns over no tapering at ECB, virus-led challenges to UK’s unlock favor bulls.
- German trade numbers, ECB President Lagarde’s speech become crucial.
EUR/GBP rises to a fresh intraday high of 0.8560, up 0.20% on a day, as European traders brace for Thursday’s bell. In doing so, the cross-currency pair prints daily gain for the first time in five days as the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes question the UK’s plan of easing the virus-led activity restrictions.
The six-month high infections, above 32,000, pushes the global policymakers, including those from the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise doubts over UK PM Boris Johnson’s unlock deadline of July 19. In this regard, The Independent said, “The prime minister Boris Johnson has failed to deny that as many as 3.5 million people a week will be forced into self-isolation by his decision to scrap all coronavirus restrictions on 19 July.”
The news also quotes UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid suggesting the Covid-19 infections were set to soar to 100,000 a day following the end of mandatory face-masks and social distancing.
On the other hand, Bloomberg came out with the news, quoting anonymous officials, while saying, “European Central Bank policymakers have agreed to raise their inflation goal to 2% and allow room to overshoot it when needed.” The regional central bank is up for conveying the results of a special meeting, the first in 20 years, on Thursday.
Brexit woes also trouble the EUR/GBP traders are the EU-UK keeps struggling to overcome the NI protocol tussle. Recently, UK PM Johnson warned the region to easy demands while also fearing an exodus of Jewish people from Northern Ireland (NI) if he follows the previously signed deal.
It’s worth mentioning that the virus woes weigh on the market sentiment and so does indecision over the key central banks’ future moves. Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures step back from record top whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields recovery from the lowest since February.
Given the scheduled announcement from the ECB President Christine Lagarde, EUR/GBP traders will remain cautious ahead of the release. Also probing the pair bulls could be the German trade figures for June. Should the ECB policymakers show readiness to ignore higher inflation, to keep the easy monetary policy, EUR/GBP may witness a pullback. However, attention will also be given to the covid woes and other risk catalysts.
Technical analysis
Although the 100-DMA, around 0.8610, pressures the EUR/GBP prices towards the yearly low near 0.8470, the two-week-old horizontal support around 0.8530 and the 0.8500 tests the pair sellers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8558
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|0.8542
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8578
|Daily SMA50
|0.8607
|Daily SMA100
|0.8612
|Daily SMA200
|0.8793
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8583
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8542
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8616
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8564
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8646
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8558
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8567
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8529
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8515
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8488
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8569
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8596
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.861
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1800 amid steady USD, ahead of Lagarde’s speech
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1800 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech. The US dollar gains despite Fed’s minute suggest dovish outlook on rate hikes in the near term. The euro remains under pressure as rising corona cases dent risk appetite.
GBP/USD: Depressed below 1.3800 as coronavirus woes probe UK unlock plans
GBP/USD remains heavy near the weekly low below 1.3800. Multi-month high covid infections challenges the UK July 19 reopening. British PM Johnson warns EU over NI protocol. Covid woes back safe-haven dollar, US Jobless Claims eyed.
Gold snaps six-day uptrend to poke $1,800 on downbeat sentiment
Souring risk appetite weighs on the gold (XAU/USD) prices amid early Thursday. That said, the yellow metal registers a 0.18% intraday loss of around $1,800, down for the first time since June 29. ECB special meeting, US Jobless Claims will be the key.
Dogecoin price continues to drop as Ric Edelman calls DOGE ‘scam’ and ‘joke’
Dogecoin price is failing to hold its ground, leading to the breakdown of crucial support levels. Ric Edelman asked investors to ignore DOGE during a recent discussion. If the meme coin fails to produce a decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.187, the bullish thesis will face invalidation.
FOMC minutes break no new ground on policy or bond timing
The Federal Reserve taper discussion is out in the open, but unlike its mention in the April FOMC minutes, which sparked considerable volatility, markets took almost no notice of the commentary. “Substantial further progress” not yet evident for the whole FOMC.