EUR/GBP oscillates above 0.8700 after a juggernaut rally backs by BOE’s dovish guidance

- EUR/GBP has shifted its auction profile above 0.8700 after a perpendicular rally.
- The BOE is near to its terminal rate after pushing interest rates to 3.5%.
- Two more consecutive 50 bps interest rate hikes are expected by the ECB.
The EUR/GBP pair is displaying a sideways performance in the Tokyo session after shifting its business above the critical resistance of 0.8700 on Thursday. The cross witnessed immense buying interest by the market participants after the Bank of England (BOE) sounded dovish on policy guidance and the European Central Bank (ECB) announced a hawkish projection for interest rates.
As expected, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey hiked its interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.25%. The inflation rate in the United Kingdom is in the double-digit figure and the battle against stubborn inflation will remain for a prolonged period, therefore, policy tightening is highly required.
While guiding about upcoming monetary policy action, the BOE cited that the "Majority of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) judges further increases in bank rate may be required." An absence of surety over further policy tightening has put immense pressure on the Pound Sterling. While casting votes for the interest rate decision, to policymakers favored an unchanged monetary policy as they saw the current interest rate policy as sufficient to combat inflation.
On the Eurozone front, ECB President Christine Lagarde hiked interest rates by 50 bps, in line with expectations. The Eurozone central bank sees inflation sticking well above a 2% target for a longer period led by firmer food price inflation. The ECB has hiked interest rate peak projection as it sees two more 50 bps interest rate hikes consecutively.
For further guidance, the release of the United Kingdom Retail Sales data will be of utmost importance. As per the projections, the annual economic data (Nov) is expected to contract by 5.6% against a contraction of 6.1% released earlier. While the monthly data would drop to 0.3% from the former release of 0.6%.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8717
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.8725
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8625
|Daily SMA50
|0.8676
|Daily SMA100
|0.8639
|Daily SMA200
|0.8553
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8729
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8593
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8646
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.856
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8828
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8677
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8645
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8635
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8546
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8499
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8771
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8818
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8907
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
