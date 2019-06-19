EUR/GBP meets support near the 0.8900 handle post-CPI

- EUR/GBP fades the spike to the 0.8975/80 band on Tuesday.
- EUR weakness forced the cross to give away part of recent gains.
- UK CPI rose 2.0% on a year to May, matching estimates.
The now better tone in the Sterling is forcing EUR/GBP to leave the area of daily highs and re-focus on the downside around the 0.8900 handle.
EUR/GBP weaker post-UK CPI
The European cross is struggling for direction on Wednesday following UK inflation figures for the month of May.
In fact, headline consumer prices rose at a monthly 0.2% and 2.0% over the last twelve months, in line with previous estimates. Further data saw the CPIH (prices including housing costs) rising 1.9% from a year earlier.
Tuesday’s sell-off in the single currency following the dovish tone from President Draghi at the ECB Forum in Sintra have motivated the cross to recede from fresh 5-month peaks in the vicinity of 0.8980.
From the UK political arena and following another vote to decide the leader of the Conservative Party and Theresa May’s successor, Dominic Raab was knocked out yesterday, while Boris Johnson came once again first of the ballot with 126 votes (from 114 votes).
Later in the week, the Bank of England is expected to leave the refi rate and its monetary policy stance unchanged at tomorrow’s meeting.
What to look for around GBP
Heightened uncertainty around the Brexit negotiations and May’s successor keeps the pressure on the Sterling intact for the time being. In the UK economy, the broader softness in fundamentals remains the name of the game, while inflation figures appear to be losing some traction. Additionally, the current steady stance from the Bank of England appears justified by below-target inflation figures, downbeat results from key economic fundamentals and somewhat slowing momentum in wage inflation pressures, all adding to speculations of a ‘no-hike’ this year despite some calls signalling a potential hike in November.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is retreating 0.06% at 0.8907 facing the next support at 0.8871 (low Jun.12) followed by 0.8867 (21-day SMA) and then 0.8826 (low Jun.5). On the other hand, a break above 0.8974 (monthly high Jun.17) would expose 0.9062 (low Jan.11) and finally 0.9092 (2019 high Jan.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1300 after upbeat euro-zone PMIs
EUR/USD has been rising and tops 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers' indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD battles 1.2700 as Johnson's probable ascent is analyzed
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after both the Fed and the BOE left rates unchanged and took dovish stances. Boris Johnson won the first stage of the Conservative Contest and faces Jeremy Hunt in the second stage. Johnson has sent mixed messages.
USD/JPY: correcting oversold conditions, still at risk of falling
Japan's Nikkei Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in June. USD/JPY at risk of extending its decline to fresh yearly lows.
Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.