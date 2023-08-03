EUR/GBP hovers around the 0.8600 area ahead of BoE decision

  • EUR/GBP consolidates above 0.8600 ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) meeting.
  • The Eurozone economic data showed a mixed outlook.
  • Market participants anticipated the BoE would raise its interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday.

The EUR/GBP cross hovers around 0.8600 during the early Asian session on Thursday. Market players prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) interest rate decision later in the day. 

The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25% last week. ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that the central bank will move towards achieving a medium-term inflation target of 2%.

About the data, the German unemployment rate fell to 5.6% in June from the 5.7% estimated and previous month. The final HCOB Manufacturing PMI report for July came in at 38.8. Meanwhile, the Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing data matched the market consensus of 42.7.

Earlier this week, Germany's Retail Sales MoM decreased by 0.8% against the market consensus of -0.2% and 0.2% prior. The bloc's Retail Sales fell 1.6% annually in June, compared to the expected 6.3% decline and May's -3.6% decline.

On the other hand, the Pound Sterling (GBP) weakens as investors worry about a possible recession in the UK economy. That said, a significant deceleration in the headline UK Consumer Price Index (CPI), to 7.9% YoY in June from 8.7% in May, might require the UK central bank to hike rates at a slower pace.

Market participants anticipated the BoE would raise its interest rate by 25 bps to 5.25% on Thursday. It’s worth noting that the Bank of England (BoE) unexpectedly raised its Bank Rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.00% in the last meeting. The additional rate hike from the BoE exacerbates concerns about the Bank's most aggressive rate hikes in three decades and their impact on the UK’s economy, which exert pressure on the Pound Sterling. 

Looking ahead, market players will closely watch the BoE interest rate decision and the statement. This event could provide hints for a clear direction in EUR/GBP. In the absence of top-tier economic data releases from the Eurozone, the GBP price dynamic will be the main driver for the EUR/GBP cross. 

 

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8603
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 0.8605
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8585
Daily SMA50 0.859
Daily SMA100 0.8681
Daily SMA200 0.8725
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8629
Previous Daily Low 0.8584
Previous Weekly High 0.8663
Previous Weekly Low 0.8544
Previous Monthly High 0.8701
Previous Monthly Low 0.8504
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8612
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8601
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8583
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8562
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8539
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8628
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8651
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8672

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

