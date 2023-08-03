EUR/GBP hovers around the 0.8600 area ahead of BoE decision

- EUR/GBP consolidates above 0.8600 ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) meeting.
- The Eurozone economic data showed a mixed outlook.
- Market participants anticipated the BoE would raise its interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday.
The EUR/GBP cross hovers around 0.8600 during the early Asian session on Thursday. Market players prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) interest rate decision later in the day.
The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25% last week. ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that the central bank will move towards achieving a medium-term inflation target of 2%.
About the data, the German unemployment rate fell to 5.6% in June from the 5.7% estimated and previous month. The final HCOB Manufacturing PMI report for July came in at 38.8. Meanwhile, the Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing data matched the market consensus of 42.7.
Earlier this week, Germany's Retail Sales MoM decreased by 0.8% against the market consensus of -0.2% and 0.2% prior. The bloc's Retail Sales fell 1.6% annually in June, compared to the expected 6.3% decline and May's -3.6% decline.
On the other hand, the Pound Sterling (GBP) weakens as investors worry about a possible recession in the UK economy. That said, a significant deceleration in the headline UK Consumer Price Index (CPI), to 7.9% YoY in June from 8.7% in May, might require the UK central bank to hike rates at a slower pace.
Market participants anticipated the BoE would raise its interest rate by 25 bps to 5.25% on Thursday. It’s worth noting that the Bank of England (BoE) unexpectedly raised its Bank Rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.00% in the last meeting. The additional rate hike from the BoE exacerbates concerns about the Bank's most aggressive rate hikes in three decades and their impact on the UK’s economy, which exert pressure on the Pound Sterling.
Looking ahead, market players will closely watch the BoE interest rate decision and the statement. This event could provide hints for a clear direction in EUR/GBP. In the absence of top-tier economic data releases from the Eurozone, the GBP price dynamic will be the main driver for the EUR/GBP cross.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8603
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.8605
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8585
|Daily SMA50
|0.859
|Daily SMA100
|0.8681
|Daily SMA200
|0.8725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8629
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8584
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8663
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8544
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8701
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8601
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8583
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8562
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8539
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8628
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8651
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8672
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady near 1.0950 as caution prevails ahead of NFP Premium
The EUR/USD pair declined to its lowest level since early July, dropping below 1.0920, before rebounding and finding resistance again at 1.0960. The pair is currently moving around 1.0950, with markets remaining quiet ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 as focus turn to US jobs data
GBP/USD reversed its direction and climbed above 1.2725, rising above the level it had before the Bank of England rate hike. It is hovering around 1.2700 as market participants await US employment data.
Gold: US Dollar firmer ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium
XAU/USD consolidates losses on Thursday, trading in the $1,930 price zone after falling to $1,929.48 a troy ounce, its lowest in almost a month.
Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification
Shiba Inu, a crypto project that gained popularity as a meme coin, is gearing up to find utility among serious investors. A representative of the Shiba Inu blockchain told CoinDesk that SHIB has plans to implement digital identity verification for applications in its ecosystem.
With Palantir stock sliding over 5%, bearish outside candle signals reversal
Palantir (PLTR) stock dove 5.1% on Wednesday as the broad equity market contracted from the bearish news that Fitch had downgraded the US government’s credit rating.