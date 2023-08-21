EUR/GBP holds positive ground above the 0.8540 area following the German PPI data

The EUR/GBP holds positive ground near 0.8545 heading into the early European session on Friday. The cross trades in positive territory for the second consecutive day. Market players await the inflation data from both UK and Eurozone for fresh impetus. The latest data on Monday by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland reported that the annual German Producer Price Index (PPI) for July fell to -6% versus a 0.1% increase and worse than the market expectation of -5.1%. The monthly PPI figure declined to -1.1% against the market consensus of -0.2% and -0.3% prior. Furthermore, the easing Eurozone inflationary pressure, according to data released by Eurostat on Friday, alleviating pressure on the European Central Bank to continue raising interest rates . This, in turn, leads to the weakness in the Euro against its rivals. On the Pound Sterling front, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Friday that monthly UK Retail Sales for July dipped -1.2%, below a -0.5% drop expected. Meanwhile, the annual figure fell -3.2%, against the estimation of -2.1%. The anticipation that the Bank of England (BoW) will maintain tightening remains high. However, the fear of an aggressive rate hike by the BoE might exert pressure on the Pound Sterling as investors worry that it might impact negatively the UK economy. Looking ahead, the Eurozone Current Account and S&P Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) and German Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q2 will be released later this week. On the UK docket, the preliminary S&P PMI for August will be due on Wednesday. The data will be critical for determining a clear movement for the EUR/GBP cross.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.