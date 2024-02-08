EUR/GBP gains some ground, upside limited by dovish ECB

The daily chart indicators indicate a possible dominance of buying momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is on a positive slope but in negative territory, revealing an increasing strength of the buying force. Concurrently, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows rising green bars, suggesting that the bullish sentiment is taking hold. However, it's crucial to note that the pair is currently trading under the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), pointing towards the prevailing strength of the bears in a broader perspective. This situation proposes a challenging scenario for the buyers, despite the recent signs of a bullish recovery.

Adding to that, markets currently price in about 65% odds for rate cuts to commence in April, predicting 125 bp worth of easing this year, despite ongoing resistance from ECB officials. On the other hand, for the BoE, investors anticipate about 100 bp of rate cuts in the next 12 months, beginning in June due to the recent economic figures which suggest that the British economy remains resilient. Moreover, as long as the UK's economy continues to show strength and markets delay the BoE's interest rate cuts, the cross may see further downside.

In Thursday's session, the EUR/GBP pair is seen at 0.8540, posting modest gains. The pair is receiving pressure from a dovish stance by the European Central Bank (ECB), tipping rate cut odds for April. Meanwhile, GBP maintains its undercurrent due to the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy which seems to be pushing the easing cycle to June.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.