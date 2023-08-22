EUR/GBP gains momentum above the 0.8540 area ahead of EU Current Account

On the other hand, traders expect the Bank of England (BoE) to tighten monetary policy further, pricing in a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike to 5.50% in its September meeting. The fear of an aggressive rate hike by the BoE might exert pressure on the Pound Sterling as investors worry that it might impact negatively the UK economy after 14 consecutive rate hikes. However, the upbeat UK GDP and CPI data increase the likelihood of further BoE policy tightening. Later this week, the Eurozone Current Account, S&P Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), and German Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q2 will be released later this week. The UK docket will feature S&P Global PMIs and the GfK Consumer Confidence. The European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will likely provide additional guidance on their monetary policies. This event will be critical for determining a clear movement for the EUR/GBP cross

The EUR/GBP cross holds positive ground above 0.8540 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The cross trades in positive territory for the third day in a row. Market participants await the inflation data from both the UK and the Eurozone for fresh impetus ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde's speech on Friday. On Monday, the annual German Producer Price Index (PPI) for July fell to -6%, compared to a 0.1% increase and a market expectation of -5.1%. The monthly PPI figure decreased to -1.1%, below the market consensus of -0.2% and the prior reading of -0.3%. Additionally, the German Buba Monthly Report revealed that inflation could stay above the central bank's target for longer. Investors placed hawkish wagers on the European Central Bank (ECB) due to inflation risks on the upside. This, in turn, lifts the Euro against its rivals.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.