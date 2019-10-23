EUR/GBP: Further recovery eyes EU data, Brexit news

  • EUR/GBP mildly bid ahead of the EU Consumer Confidence.
  • EU’s formal announcement of Brexit extension, UK PM’s reaction to the same awaited.

Although pair’s recovery from five-month lows eases short-term buyers’ worries, doubts surrounding the EU fundamentals and Brexit keep the EUR/GBP pair under pressure around 0.8650 while heading into the European session on Wednesday.

With the United Kingdom’s (UK) Parliament’s rejection of the Prime Minister’s (PM) Progress Motion, the pair ignored previous news from the European Council that five of the region’s economies are at risk of breaching fiscal rules.

Also adding to the pair’s recovery was the European Union’s (EU) readiness to allow a three-month extension to the Brexit’s final date of October 31 that was criticized by France and could lead to a snap election in the UK.

While there has been a little information on the political front, markets could wait for the preliminary reading of October month Consumer Confidence data from the Eurozone, expected -6.7 versus -6.5 prior.

On the political front, the EU’s formal announcement of the Brexit extension is still pending, which may reveal any surprises, while the UK PM’s reaction to the same, whether a snap election will be held or not, is eagerly awaited and could keep traders guessing.

Only if the pair rises back beyond 0.8785/90, it can avoid the risk of visiting sub-0.8500 area.

Overview
Today last price 0.8649
Today Daily Change 7 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 0.8642
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8801
Daily SMA50 0.892
Daily SMA100 0.8965
Daily SMA200 0.8819
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8649
Previous Daily Low 0.8576
Previous Weekly High 0.8814
Previous Weekly Low 0.8575
Previous Monthly High 0.915
Previous Monthly Low 0.8786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8621
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8604
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8596
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8549
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8522
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8669
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8696
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8743

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

