EUR/GBP climbs to near two-week high, bulls flirt with 100-day SMA around 0.8585 zone

- EUR./GBP gains some follow-through traction and climbs to a near two-week high on Friday.
- Bets for more aggressive policy easing by the BoE undermine the GBP and remain supportive.
- An upward revision of the UK Construction PMI does little to provide any meaningful impetus.
The EUR/GBP cross prolongs this week's goodish bounce from the 0.8530 support area for the fifth straight day and climbs to a one-and-half-week high during the first half of the European session. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.8585 region, with bulls now awaiting a sustained strength beyond the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before positioning for any further gains.
The British Pound (GBP) continues with its relative underperformance in the wake of rising bets for at least four interest rate cuts this year by the Bank of England (BoE), starting in June, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cross. The GBP bulls, meanwhile, seem unaffected by an upward revision of the UK Construction PMI, which moved into expansion territory last month for the first time since August 2023. Meanwhile, the shared currency draws support from an upward revision of the Eurozone Services PMIs for March and hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Robert Holzmann earlier this week.
Holzmann – a known hawk – said on Wednesday that he isn’t against a June interest rate cut but would want to see more data before making a decision. This further contributes to the bid tone surrounding the EUR/GBP cross. Meanwhile, inflation in the Eurozone has been falling faster than expected, which has been fueling speculations that the ECB could cut rates sooner rather than later. This might hold back the Euro bulls from placing aggressive bets and keep a lid on any further appreciating move for the currency pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before confirming that spot prices have bottomed out in the near term.
From a technical perspective, momentum beyond the 100-day SMA is likely to confront stiff resistance near the very important 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the 0.8600 mark. A sustained strength beyond the said handle will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for some meaningful upside for the EUR/GBP cross.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.858
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.8572
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8553
|Daily SMA50
|0.8549
|Daily SMA100
|0.8587
|Daily SMA200
|0.8607
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8581
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8562
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8593
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.853
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8602
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8574
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8569
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8563
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8553
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8581
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.859
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
