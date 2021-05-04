EUR/GBP challenges daily lows around 0.8670 ahead of UK PMI

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • EUR/GBP reverses Monday’s rise and retests daily lows.
  • Eurozone economy's dismal performance in Q1 weighs on the cross.
  • BOE consumer credit and PMI data keenly watched over.

The euro slid against its British counterpart and pushed EUR/GBP back to sub 0.8680 levels in the Asian session. The cross is struggling to move ahead of the 0.8720 level for the past few sessions, and thus, remains confined in a narrow range.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8677, up 0.09% on the day.

EUR/GBP manages to stay afloat above the 0.8670 level, however, the euro continues to depreciate against the sterling. The UK economy consistently performs better in terms of economic development and in the management of vaccination programs way better than its counterpart. Investors keep their faith in the cable in the hope that the UK economy will race ahead in the coming quarters, which will keep a check on the pair gains.

The concerns surrounding the Brexit saga seems to be calming down except for the Northern Ireland issue, which continues to create a nuisance for the UK. Further, in a recent development, France also rejected UK’s post-Brexit provisional charges to the Fishing license. This keeps the sterling valuation overstretched helping the cross to avoid heavy selling pressure.

On the other hand, the euro is struggling with domestic chaos in relation to economic performance. On an annualized basis, the economy shrank by 1.8%, as per the Eurostat released on Friday while the delayed vaccination programmes keep the investors wary about the prospects of the economic recovery.

Investors now keenly watched over the Bank of England (BOE) Consumer Credit data along with Markit/ CIPS Manufacturing PMI in April to take some fresh trading opportunities.

EUR/GBP additional level

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8674
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 0.8672
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8671
Daily SMA50 0.8619
Daily SMA100 0.8757
Daily SMA200 0.8897
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8711
Previous Daily Low 0.8665
Previous Weekly High 0.872
Previous Weekly Low 0.8674
Previous Monthly High 0.872
Previous Monthly Low 0.8472
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8683
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8693
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8654
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8636
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8608
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8729
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8747

 

 

EUR/USD: Fades bounce off 100-SMA below 1.2100

EUR/USD: Fades bounce off 100-SMA below 1.2100

EUR/USD retreats after bouncing off one-week low the previous day. The currency major pair fizzles the previous day’s bounce off 100-SMA below a three-day-old resistance line. Convergence of 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-SMA becomes the key support.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bulls face rejection near 1.3915

GBP/USD: Bulls face rejection near 1.3915

GBP/USD extends losses in the Asian session. The pair meets a strong hurdle around the 1.3915 mark and finds it difficult to hold on to Monday's gain in the Asian trading hours. Bulls remain on the defensive below the 1.3900 mark.

GBP/USD News

Dogecoin price surges, DOGE added to the eToro online trading platform

Dogecoin price surges, DOGE added to the eToro online trading platform

Dogecoin price has rallied 250% from the intra-day low on April 23, putting it within reach of the April 16 all-time high at $0.470. Momentum is on the bulls side, but it is important to note that the volume underpinning the rebound has been uninspired.

Read more

S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Week Ahead: Fed puts bears into hibernation as earnings bull everything up

S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Week Ahead: Fed puts bears into hibernation as earnings bull everything up

Another week another set of fresh records for equity markets. There really is no alternative (TINA) continues to dominate the narrative. The Fed on Wednesday kept the inflation fear capped and left the taps open.

Read more

