EUR/GBP advances above 0.9000 after ECB expands PEPP by €600 billion

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/GBP rises sharply following ECB's policy announcements on Thursday.
  • ECB keeps policy rates unchanged, expands PEPP by €600 billion.

The EUR/GBP pair rose sharply during the American trading hours as the shared currency gathered strength on the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy announcements. After advancing to a fresh daily high of 0.9007, the pair retreated slightly and was last seen up 0.75% on the day at 0.8995.

EUR capitalizes on ECB's decisive policy action

The ECB on Thursday announced that it kept its key interest rates unchanged as expected. More importantly, the bank said it expanded its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) by €600 billion to further support the economic recovery.

Assessing the details of the policy statement, "the bank extended the length of the PEPP to June 2021 – a year from now. The initial funds were projected to run out by the autumn," noted FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "And while the bank promised flexibility – potentially purchasing more bonds of hard-hit countries such as Spain and Italy – it refrained from junk bonds." 

Additionally, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, said that they were confident about finding a solution with regards to German constitutional courts ruling on the ECB's asset purchase programme. 

Reflecting the broad-based EUR strength, the EUR/USD pair rose above 1.1300 for the first time since mid-March. On Friday, Factory Orders data from Germany will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8993
Today Daily Change 0.0059
Today Daily Change % 0.66
Today daily open 0.8934
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8902
Daily SMA50 0.8828
Daily SMA100 0.8727
Daily SMA200 0.8697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8939
Previous Daily Low 0.8879
Previous Weekly High 0.9054
Previous Weekly Low 0.8881
Previous Monthly High 0.9054
Previous Monthly Low 0.8691
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8916
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8902
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8896
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8857
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8836
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8956
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8977
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9016

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD surges above 1.13 after ECB's stimulus boost

EUR/USD surges above 1.13 after ECB's stimulus boost

EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, the highest since mid-March. The ECB added €600 billion in fresh stimulus, more than expected. The bank's move joins German stimulus and hopes for a recovery. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD avances toward 1.26 amid improving mood

GBP/USD avances toward 1.26 amid improving mood

GBP/USD trades closer to 1.26, buoyed by USD dollar weakness stemming from a better market mood. US jobless claims have marginally disappointed yet other US figures are more upbeat. Markets are shrugging off concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit.

GBP/USD News

Will race relations rock markets? election campaign, coronavirus, crippled economy all in the mix

Will race relations rock markets? election campaign, coronavirus, crippled economy all in the mix

America is divided by demonstrations against racial discrimination that come on the backdrop of the coronavirus epidemic and attempts for a recovery. Will this or something else eventually affect markets? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam have a lively discussion about all these topics.

Read more

Gold recovers further from 1-month lows, moves back above $1715 level

Gold recovers further from 1-month lows, moves back above $1715 level

Gold added to its intraday gains and refreshed daily tops, around the $1718 region during the early North American session.

Gold News

WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty

WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty

WTI (July futures on Nymex) is ranging in the familiar trading band near mid-36s so far this Thursday, having failed yet another upside attempts just shy of the 37 mark.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures