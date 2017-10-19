EUR futures: up ticks remain tepid

In view of CME Group’s advanced data for EUR futures markets, traders scaled back their open interest positions by more than 2.1K contracts on Wednesday vs. Tuesday’s final 447,557 contracts. On the opposite side, volume rose by nearly 9.9K contracts.

EUR/USD rallies faces resistance near 1.1880

EUR/USD’s closed near session tops on Wednesday. The move has been accompanied by a decrease in open interest while volume extending the recent up trend, all indicative that rallies should lack of traction ahead of the key recent tops in the 1.1880 area.