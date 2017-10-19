EUR futures: up ticks remain tepid

EUR futures: up ticks remain tepidBy Pablo Piovano
In view of CME Group’s advanced data for EUR futures markets, traders scaled back their open interest positions by more than 2.1K contracts on Wednesday vs. Tuesday’s final 447,557 contracts. On the opposite side, volume rose by nearly 9.9K contracts.
EUR/USD rallies faces resistance near 1.1880
EUR/USD’s closed near session tops on Wednesday. The move has been accompanied by a decrease in open interest while volume extending the recent up trend, all indicative that rallies should lack of traction ahead of the key recent tops in the 1.1880 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.