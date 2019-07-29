EUR Futures: some consolidation likely ahead of FOMC

In light of preliminary figures for EUR futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, this time by more than 9K contracts. On the other hand, volume reversed the previous build and shrunk by around 122.6K contracts.

EUR/USD faces further rangebound

Following the recent drop to fresh yearly lows just above the 1.1100 handle, EUR/USD is seen entering a consolidative mode around current levels, at least until the FOMC meeting due on Wednesday.