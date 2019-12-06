EUR Futures: room for extra gains near term

In light of advanced data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors scaled back their open interest positions by nearly 2K contracts on Tuesday, reversing four consecutive daily builds. On the other hand, volume increased by around 227K contracts, the largest single day build since early March.

EUR/USD still aims for the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD continues its march north this week and still targets the key 200-day SMA at 1.1364 amidst a significant increase in volume and despite the down tick in open interest.