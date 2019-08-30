According to advanced figures for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added around 3.7K contracts to their open interest positions on Thursday, extending the up trend. In the same direction, volume rose for the second day in a row, now by nearly 55.2K contracts.

EUR/USD still targets 2019 lows near 1.1020 and below

EUR/USD has intensified the leg lower on Thursday, dropping below last week’s low at 1.1051 amidst rising open interest and volume. The door is now open for a potential visit to yearly low at 1.1026 as well as a probable challenge of the psychological support at 1.10 the figure.