Open interest in EUR futures markets rose by around 62.2K contracts on Thursday, the largest single-day build so far this year according to preliminary figures from CME Group. In addition, volume increased by around 108.6K contracts, the largest build since February 18th and the third one in a row.

EUR/USD now targets 1.1035

EUR/USD rose more than 1% on Thursday, retaking at the same time the key barrier at 1.10 the figure. Rising open interest and volume favours the continuation of the upside momentum, with the next target at the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1035.