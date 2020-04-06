Open interest and volume shrunk by nearly 2.9K contracts and by around 38.7K contracts at the end of last week, according to preliminary figures from CME Group for EUR futures markets.

EUR/USD bounces off lows in sub-1.08 levels

EUR/USD’s negative price action was on the back of shrinking open interest and volume on Friday, hinting at the likeliness that a reversion of the recent downtrend could be in the pipeline. That said, the next hurdle of relevance emerges at the January’s low in the 1.0990/95 band.