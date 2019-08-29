In light of advanced data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added nearly 5K contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, recording the second build in a row at the same time. In the same line, volume rose by almost 14K contracts, reversing two consecutive drops.

EUR/USD still looks to test 2019 lows

EUR/USD’s negative price action yesterday was in tandem with rising open interest and volume, exposing further declines along the road in the very near term. That said, initial support emerges at last week low in the mid-1.10s ahead of the YTD low at 1.1026.