In light of preliminary data from CME Group for EUR futures markets, open interest rose for the second session in a row on Wednesday, now by nearly 5.1K contracts. Volume, instead, shrunk by around 5.8K contracts, reversing the previous build.

EUR/USD now targets 1.1100 and above

EUR/USD clinched fresh monthly tops on Wednesday and remains firm in the upper end of the range for the time being. Rising open interest coupled with positive price actions remains supportive of further upside in the near term to, initially, September’s tops at 1.1109.