EUR Futures: Further upside likely near term

In light of flash data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added nearly 9.2K contracts to their open interest positions on Friday, reaching the second build in a row. On the other side, volume partially reversed the previous drop and gained around 11.3K contracts.

EUR/USD now targets 1.1450, March tops

EUR/USD keeps the up move well and sound and is seen testing he mid-1.1400s in the near term if the buying pressure remains unabated. Rising open interest supports this view, although choppy activity in volume could remove some tailwinds from the expected upside.