EUR futures: door still open for extra downside

According to preliminary data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added 714 contracts to their open interest positions on Tuesday, reaching the fourth consecutive build in a row. Volume, in the meantime, rose by around 64.7K contracts, extending the choppy activity for yet another session.

EUR/USD keeps looking to 1.1100

The leg lower in EUR/USD remains well in place today, leaving the chances intact for another probable test of 2019 lows in the 1.1100 neighbourhood in the near term. This view remains supported by rising open interest.