EUR/CHF is seeing a decent rebound from the 55-day moving average at 1.0980. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, spots the next level to watch at 1.1152.

EUR/CHF is bullish while above 1.0957

“EUR/CHF has seen a decent rebound the 55-day ma at 1.0980. While above 1.0957, the late February low, it remains bid.”

“Above the 1.1152 current March high lies the 50% retracement of the entire move down from the 2018 peak at 1.1255.”

“Longer-term, the currency pair has recently completed a base which offers an upside measured target to 1.1325.”