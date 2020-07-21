EUR/CHF in the middle of the range near 1.0740

- EUR/CHF fades Monday’s advance and returns to 1.0740.
- CHF picks up pace after the EU agreed on the recovery fund.
- Upside remains limited by recent tops around the 1.08 level.
EUR/CHF is struggling for direction in the first half of the week, coming down to the 1.0740 region after climbing to daily highs near 1.0760.
EUR/CHF capped by 1.0800
EUR/CHF is trading within a neutral/bearish bias near the 200-day SMA (1.0731) following the softer fashion around the single currency on turnaround Tuesday.
Indeed, the euro met some selling pressure after the EU leaders reached a deal on the European Recovery Fund worth €750 billion. This fund is expected to mitigate the devastating economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic on some European economies. The fund will now need to be approved at the European Parliament and it consists of €390 billion in grants and €360 billion in loans.
In the meantime, the Swiss franc is expected to shed some ground in coming sessions as political concerns following the deal are now alleviated, opening the door to a potential move to July peaks in the 1.0800 neighbourhood.
EUR/CHF significant levels
As of writing the cross is gaining 0.02% at 1.0748 and a surpass of 1.0797 (monthly high Jul.16) would aim for 1.0818 (23.6% Fibo of the May-June rally) ahead of 1.0915 (2020 high Jun.5). On the other hand, the immediate support is located at 1.0716 (weekly low Jul.20) ahead of 1.0658 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.0601 (monthly low Jul.10).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.