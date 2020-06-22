EUR/CHF: 55-day ma at 1.0610 to hold the downside – Commerzbank

EUR/CHF has started the week barely moved, trading around the 1.0650 zone, and Commerzbank’s Karen Jones expect the pair to consolidate between this level and the 55-day ma at 1.0610.
Key quotes
“EUR/CHF has failed on its initial test of the 200-day ma at 1.0758 last week, this has left it on the defensive very near-term.”
“The 1.0653 end of March high is being eroded, but the market is expected to stabilise between current levels and the 55-day ma at 1.0610. Provided this holds the downside, scope will remain for recovery to the 2018-2020 downtrend at 1.0883 this week and the 1.0915 June high. A close above here will target the 1.1058/75 October 2019 high and the 38.2% retracement down from the 2018 peak. Above here would target the 200-week ma at 1.1146.”
“The 1.0577 low guards the 1.0509/00 support.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
