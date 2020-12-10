EUR/AUD Price Analysis: Bulls flushed out on agressive spike

EUR/AUD is struggling for direction, trapping traders.

Bulls now target a test of the M-formation's nose.

Further to the earlier analysis, EUR/AUD Price Analysis: Bulls seek a bullish extension towards 1.6450s, the price action went significantly against the set-up, but there is always another trade.

For a recap, we were expecting an upside daily continuation following the correction of the bullish breakout and test of the W-formation's nose.

However, the market melted and we now have the start of the creation of an M-formation as follows:

The M formation's nose would be expected to be tested as a resistance. However, the price on the lower time frames may still want to move lower following a correction.