EUR/AUD Price Analysis: Bears in control looking for daily extension

- EUR/AUD bears in control with the market below long term resistance structure.
- A bearish extension is playing out on the daily chart.
EUR/AUD is a contradictory situation with the long-term chart's resistance structure yet to be retested. However, the market remains in the hands of the bears for the meantime and a daily downside extension is most probable.
The following top-down analysis illustrates that the 4-hour picture could be in the throes of a bullish correction prior to the next move to the downside.
Monthly chart
From a monthly perspective, there are prospects of a restest of the old support now turned resistance.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart offers the same outlook.
Daily chart
However, the daily chart has started to extend what has already been an impulse that has been corrected to the resistance structure.
The failure to break above the structure and given the strength of the rejection, the near term bias remains in the hands of the bears.
4-hour chart
From a 4-hour perspective, the price has broken old support but it could be due for a correction before the next bearish impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.7750 as USD rebounds on Georgia's nail-biting race
AUD/USD drops below 0.7750, easing further from 34-month highs of 0.7778, as risk sentiment turns sour. Markets await final outcome of the Georiga run-off, with a potential Democrats control of the US Senate. China's Caixin Services PMI fails to impress.
EUR/USD retreats from the highest since April 2018 at 1.2325
EUR/USD drops below 1.2300, having hit the highest level since April 2018 at 1.2325. Investors await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. The US dollar picks up bid across the board, as the risk sentiment falters despite a likely Democrat sweep.
Gold eases from session highs, eyes 5-day SMA support
Gold has backed off from multi-month highs. The 4-hour chart shows a bearish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). As such, the yellow metal could visit the ascending 5-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support at $1,927.
Five factors moving the US dollar in 2021 and not necessarily to the downside
Optimism about the recovery leads analysts to foresee a dollar downfall in 2021. The Federal Reserve is not the only central bank that is set to influence the greenback. President Biden’s stimulus efforts and his relationships with China are also critical.
US dollar index drops to lowest since April 2018 ahead of Georgia election results
US dollar drops as investors await Georgia election results. The dollar index hits the lowest since April 2018 with Democrats gaining an early lead.