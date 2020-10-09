EUR/AUD: Aussie to benefit from expectations of a Biden victory – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank see a trade idea of shorting the EUR/AUD pair at 1.6360 with a target at 1.5900 and a stop-loss at 1.6700. They see that COVID related developments and the US election risks favor the Australian dollar over the euro.
Key Quotes:
“We are recommending a short EUR/AUD trade idea to reflect in part the recent divergence in the spread of COVID-19 which will have implications for relative economic performance going forward.”
“Improving business confidence in China continues to signal that the economic recovery will continue. USD/CNY has fallen sharply to its lowest level since April 2019. Favourable cyclical momentum in the region could also prove supportive for further AUD upside.”
“We expect the AUD to continue to benefit from rising expectations over a Blue Wave at the US election. It would open the door to more significant US fiscal stimulus providing support for global growth, and a likely easing of US-China trade tensions.”
“There are downside risks to the trade idea including a significant hit to global growth from COVID second waves and the likelihood of further RBA easing. However, we do not expect a limited RBA rate cut and more QE to materially weaken the AUD on their own.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common currency.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected
Net Change in Employment in Canada rose by 378,000 in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 156,600, and brought the Unemployment Rate down from 10.2% in August to 9% in September.
WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends
After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory and reaching its highest level in more than a month at $41.44, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Friday.