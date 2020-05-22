EU needs to consider perpetual bonds, otherwise it may not survive – George Soros

Reuters reports the latest comments delivered by the billionaire investing legend George Soros on the Eurozone economy, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Key quotes

“Coronavirus damage to the Eurozone economy will last longer than most people think.”

“The survival of the EU is being challenged.”

“This is not a theoretical possibility; it may be a tragic reality.”

“EU needs to consider perpetual bonds, otherwise it may not survive.”

“Particularly concerned about Italy.”

“Italy has been treated badly by the EU and Germany.”