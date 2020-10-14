EU leaders will label progress in Brexit talks as 'not sufficient' for a deal - Reuters

According to the latest headlines floating on the wires, via Reuters, European Union leaders will be meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss Brexit and will label progress in talks with Britain as "still not sufficient" to seal a new trade deal.
A draft summit decision seen by Reuters mentions that the 27 national leaders will tell their negotiators to intensify talks with Britain to reach and implement an agreement from January 1, 2021. They will also decide to step up contingency preparations for an abrupt economic split without a deal to avoid tariffs or quotas.
The not so optimistic headlines took its toll on the British pound and pushed the GBP/USD pair below the 1.2900 mark, or four-day lows in the last hour.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.2900 amid rising no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD extends the drop below 1.2900 on growing Hard Brexit fears. EU leaders to say progress in Brexit talks as 'not sufficient' for a deal. Traders await the Brexit meeting between UK PM Johnson the EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen.
EUR/USD slips towards 1.1700 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD heads back towards 1.1700 ahead of ECB Chief Lagarde's speech. Weak inflation and coronavirus concerns undermine the common currency. Sustained risk-off boosts dollar's demand and adds to the downside pressures.
Gold: Rebound still capped below $1900
Gold's upside attempts remain capped below $1,900, courtesy of the US dollar rally. Gold's one-month risk reversals indicate a renewed demand for put options or bearish bets on the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Dollar bid amid jittery markets, all eyes on key UK-EU Brexit meeting
The safe-haven US dollar held onto its recent recovery rally from three-week lows, benefiting from broad risk-aversion amid a pause in the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial and no sign of an end to the US fiscal stimulus deadlock.
WTI fails to keep bounce off 100-EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD
WTI prints mild losses after stepping back from $40.76 the previous day. 100-day EMA, bullish MACD challenge oil sellers ahead of the weekly low. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a one-month-old horizontal line can question bulls.