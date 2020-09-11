EU lawmakers to reject any EU-UK trade deal without full implementation of WA – Reuters

European Union lawmakers will not approve any EU-UK trade deal without the full implementation of the Brexit divorce deal, Reuters reported on Friday, citing an official who quoted a draft statement.

No further details on the matter have been reported yet.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.15% on the day at 1.2785. Meanwhile, EUR/GBP was last seen gaining 0.37% on the day at 0.9258.