EU Diplomat: UK internal market bill may have huge negative consequences – Bloomberg

The UK government’s internal market bill may have huge negative consequences, Bloomberg reports, citing remarks by a European Union (EU) diplomat on the matter.

The UK must urgently clarify its plans, the diplomat said.

The internal market bill is scheduled to be released around 1130 GMT while Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is likely to address a press conference at 1500 GMT, per BBC political correspondent, Nick Eardley.

Market reaction

GBP/USD’s rebound from six-week lows of 1.2920 faces stiff resistance around 1.2955.

At the time of writing, the spot sheds 0.29% to trade at 1.2947.

