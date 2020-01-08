EU: Consumer Confidence drops to -8.1 in December as expected

Consumer Confidence in December fell to -8.1 in eurozone.

Economic Sentiment Indicator recovered slightly in same period.

EUR/USD struggles to recover its losses after mixed data.

Consumer sentiment continued to weaken in the euro area in December with the European Commission's Consumer Confidence Index dropping to -8.1 from -7.2 in November. This reading came in line with market expectation.

Further details of the publication revealed that the Industrial Confidence fell to -9.3 and the Business Climate slumped to -0.25 with both figures falling short of analysts' estimates.

On a positive note, the Economic Sentiment Indicator improved to 101.5 from 101.2.

The EUR/USD pair edged lower on these data and was last down 0.15% on the day at 1.1135.