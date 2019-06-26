EU Commission: EU will not renegotiate Brexit withdrawal agreement

The European Commission recently said that the European Union will not renegotiate the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, adding that the EU will work with any UK Prime Minister in "spirit of cooperation."

Meanwhile, PM candidate Boris Johnson called the current Brexit deal "basically dead" and claimed that parliament was ready to back a no-deal Brexit. Additionally, Johson told talkRADIO that he could categorically rule out a Brexit extension and reiterated that he "will not rest" until they get out of the EU on October 31.