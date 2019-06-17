EU calls for dialogue to ease tensions in the Gulf region - KUNA

The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reports the latest comments by the Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS), Helga Schmd, as she warned of "risks of miscalculation" in the Gulf region Sunday and repeated calls for restraint and dialogue.

Key Quotes:

"In view of rising tensions, it is essential to show restraint and avoid any further escalation."

“The risk of miscalculation remains high, especially in the absence of dialogue."

"Listening to the concerns of all the stakeholders involved and finding ways to de-escalate are in the interest of everyone.”

"The EU would like to see a region where contentious issues are addressed through dialogue and diplomatic engagement. We believe we all stand to benefit from avoiding confrontation and fostering cooperation."

Schmid also used this opportunity to reiterate the EU's continued commitment to the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran nuclear deal) saying it is key to increasing stability and security in the Middle East and a crucial element of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.