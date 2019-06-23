Erdogan dealt stunning blow as Istanbul elects rival candidate - BBG

- Ekrem Imamoglu wins the redo of the Istanbul mayor’s race by a landslide.
- Imamoglu took 54% of vote, AK party’s Yildirim won 45%: AA.
- Opposition gets more votes than Erdogan ever did in Istanbul.
Bloomberg has reported on the Turkish opposition candidate, Ekrem Imamoglu, winning the redo of the Istanbul mayor’s race by a landslide on Sunday.
Turkish opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu won the redo of the Istanbul mayor’s race by a landslide on Sunday, in a stinging indictment of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies and his refusal to accept an earlier defeat.
Imamoglu, backed by opposition parties including CHP, won 54% of the vote, and the ruling AK Party’s candidate, former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim captured 45%, according to state media.
The political upstart broadened his margin of victory to nearly 800,000 votes from 14,000 in the March 31 balloting, in a clear sign voters are concerned about the crumbling of Turkey’s democratic foundations and an economy reeling from a spike in consumer prices and unemployment.
the Bloomberg article reported.
Subsequently, USD/TRY has dropped the June lows and has fallen just shy of the 78.6% Fibo retracement of the 2019 range.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: heading toward 1.1460
The EUR/USD pair has closed the week at 1.1370, not far from its Friday high of 1.1377 a fresh three-month high. The pair overbought short-term but with no signs of exhaustion. Dollar's weakness set to continue in the near term.
GBP/USD: bullish potential to increase on a break above 1.2760
The GBP/USD pair finished the week at 1.2745, not far from the top of the last four weeks' range of 1.2763. The BOE failed to convince the market of its hawkish stance toward rates.
USD/JPY: bearish case remains strong
The USD/JPY pair has settled at 107.32, its lowest since the January flash-crash. Dismissing that particular event, the pair hasn't been this low since April 2018, something that Japanese monetary authorities noted.
Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.