Equities to continue marching forward in 2021 – Danske Bank

COVID-19 developments continue to be the main driver of the global economy. Short-term headwinds strengthen as covid infections stay high but the beginning of the vaccine roll-out provides brighter prospects for the future. Downside risk factors have come down following the UK-EU Brexit deal and lower risk of new US-China trade war with the election of Biden and economists at Danske Bank continue to be positive on equities over the coming year.
Key quotes
“We expect restrictions to be with us for most of Q1. An increase in social gatherings in December over Christmas and New Year has pushed the R rate above one again, but as social gatherings typically decline significantly in January, this should help to push R back below one. A new obstacle to controlling the virus spread has shown up, though, in the form of a more contagious variant of the virus which appears to have originated in the UK.”
“On the positive side, the vaccination process has started and the most vulnerable groups are expected to have been vaccinated by the end of Q1 or early Q2. This should help reduce mortality and hospitalisation significantly. In addition, warmer weather will help to reduce contagion. We thus expect the removal of the majority of restrictions by Easter in early April, with immunity being adequately achieved by the time colder weather comes back in the autumn.”
“The number of risk factors have also come down over the past months. The UK and EU finally agreed on a last-minute Brexit deal and the election of Joe Biden as US president has removed the risk of a new US-China trade war. Hence, once the vaccine has been rolled out, the sky should be getting brighter for the global economy.”
“We continue to be positive on equities over the coming year, despite some valuation measures pointing to expensive markets. The positive outlook for the global economy, central bank rates near zero or negative for the foreseeable future and a decline in global risk factors all point to a benign environment for risk assets.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.36 after UK lockdown blow
GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, off the lows. The pound suffered a blow after the UK entered a harsh lockdown following a surge in cases. Britain is struggling with a contagious covid strain and plans to ramp up vaccinations.
EUR/USD recovers ahead of critical Georgia elections
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2250, up on the day as markets eagerly await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid variant and vaccine deployment are also moving markets.
Gold consolidates below two-month tops of $1946 ahead of Georgia elections
Gold consolidates below two-month tops of $1946, with all eyes on the Georgia run-off elections. Buyers remain hopeful of Democratic control of Congress, as it implies an easier path for President-elect Joe Biden to push for additional fiscal support.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index stays depressed near 89.70 ahead of data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a bundle of its main rivals, keeps the negative mood unchanged in the first half of the week and always below the 90.00 mark.