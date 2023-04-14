Elon Musk's 'Everything App' & The Latest US Bank Earnings [Video]

Early this week, Twitter merged with X Corp. as Elon Musk advances his idea of an 'everything app'. We discuss Musk's obsession with 'X' and where it all began and explore some of the potential barriers to achieving his vision.
We then examine the first of the major US banks to report Q1 earnings. It comes as shares in J.P Morgan rose sharply after the firm boosted its outlook for lending profits and said it added $37bn in deposits in the first three months of the year in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.
Find out what this means for JP, the banking sector, the probability of a US recession, and the decisions to come for the Federal Reserve.
Have a great week ahead.
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits lows under 1.1000 as US Dollar surges
EUR/USD extended the correction on Friday and bottomed at 1.0971, the lowest level in two days amid a rally of the US Dollar. US data and comments from Fed officials triggered a correction of the Greenback across the board.
GBP/USD extends slide to the 1.2400 area
GBP/USD retreated further during the American session and hit fresh daily lows under 1.2400. Risk aversion and higher US yields weighed on the pair, that after Friday’s slide, is about to end the week flat.
Gold hits fresh daily lows under $2,000
Gold price turned south and declined to $1,992, hitting the lowest level in three days. In the rebounded, climbing back above $2,000 on a volatile Friday amid a revival of the US Dollar.
Chainlink price rising by 8% in 24 hours, triggers profit-taking
Chainlink price broke out of its multi-week barrier during the intra-day trading hours on April 14. With multiple altcoins breaking out this week thanks to Bitcoin and Ethereum’s lead, it seems like profits might be on the way.
The Week Ahead - UK CPI and wages, China Q1 GDP, Tesla and Netflix earnings
UK inflation will be back in the spotlight on Wednesday with the CPI for March. Other key events to watch out include China’s first-quarter GDP print, due out on Tuesday, and earnings from big names including Tesla, Netflix, easyJet and Goldman Sachs.