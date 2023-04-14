Elon Musk's 'Everything App' & The Latest US Bank Earnings [Video]

Share:

Early this week, Twitter merged with X Corp. as Elon Musk advances his idea of an 'everything app'. We discuss Musk's obsession with 'X' and where it all began and explore some of the potential barriers to achieving his vision.

We then examine the first of the major US banks to report Q1 earnings. It comes as shares in J.P Morgan rose sharply after the firm boosted its outlook for lending profits and said it added $37bn in deposits in the first three months of the year in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.

Find out what this means for JP, the banking sector, the probability of a US recession, and the decisions to come for the Federal Reserve.



