EIA: US crude oil production rose 246,000 bpd in April to 12.162 million bpd

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) latest monthly report released Friday, crude oil production in the U.S. rose 246,000 barrels per day to 12.162 million barrels per day in April.

Crude oil didn't react to this publication and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was last seen trading at $59.40, adding 0.23% on the day. Below are some key takeaways from the report as published by Reuters.

"U.S. total oil demand in April up 0.9% or 171,000 bpd versus last year at 20.112 mln bpd (vs 1.8% fall in March)."

"U.S. April gasoline demand up 1.8% or 169,000 bpd versus last year at 9.356 mln bpd (vs 2.9% fall in March)."

"U.S. total refined oil product exports rose to 3.348 mln bpd in April (vs 3.154 mln bpd in March)."

"U.S. liquefied petroleum gas exports rise to 1.692 mln bpd in April (vs 1.431 mln bpd in March)."

"U.S. April distillates demand down 4.2% or 174,000 bpd versus last year at 3.98 mln bpd (vs 0.3 pct fall in March)."