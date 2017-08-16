Ecuador OilMin Perez: Will cap output at higher level in deal with OPEC

Ecuador OilMin Perez: Will cap output at higher level in deal with OPECBy Dhwani Mehta
Bloomberg reporting comments delivered by Ecuador’s Oil Minister Carlos Perez late-Tuesday, noting that the South American country will cap its production at its current 541,000 barrels a day to avoid undermining the OPEC output-curbs deal.
Perez noted: “Even though there is greater potential, we have a commitment with OPEC to maintain this production until there are new guidelines.”
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih called Perez last month when he abandoned the OPEC deal because of the nation’s troubled fiscal and economic situation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.