ECB’s Visco: Will need to adopt further expansionary measures if Eurozone economy does not pick up

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Ignazio Visco is reported by Reuters, as saying that the ECB will continue to assess measures at our disposal in the coming weeks.

The ECB will need to adopt further expansionary measures if the euro zone economy does not pick up.

Bank of Italy sees Italian 2019 GDP growth at 0.1%, slightly below 1% per year in following two years.

To keep Italian bond yields low Italy should confirm prudent" budget targets for coming years.