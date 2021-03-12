ECB's Villeroy: There is no danger now of overheating in Europe

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Francois Villeroy de Galhau downplays the risks of inflation overheating in Europe, in his speech on Friday.

Key quotes

“ECB to maintain the accommodative monetary policy as long as necessary.”

“There was no discussion yesterday on PEPP envelope size.”

“There will be flexibility on all levels with regards to bond purchases.”

EUR/USD in lows

EUR/USD currently trades at 1.1940, losing 0.36% on the day while looking to test the 1.1900 level.