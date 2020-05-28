ECB’s Villeroy: Negative rates are an effective policy tool

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday, the negative interest rates are an effective policy tool.

He added that the banks, however, should not pass negative rates to households and firms.

Market reaction

On the dovish comments from the ECB policymaker Villeroy, EUR/USD challenges daily lows below 1.1000.

The spot is down 0.06% at 1.0996, with lows hit at 1.0992.