ECB's Schnabel: Monitoring incoming information carefully, including exchange rate

"We continue monitoring incoming information carefully, including developments in the exchange rate," Isabel Schnabel, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), said on Thursday.

"We stand ready to act if the incoming data is not consistent with the objective of our emergency measures," Schnabel reiterated. Commenting on Brexit, "it’s important that financial institutions and other market participants are prepared in the event of a no-deal scenario," she noted.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.2% on the day at 1.1870.