ECB's Rehn: ECB analyzing if Eurozone soft patch is temporary or not

Further comments are out on the wires from the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Olli Rehn, as he continues to speak about the Eurozone economic and monetary policy outlook.

If we face a new recession, we are ready to adjust and use all our instrument.

Central scenario is that Eurozone seeing a soft patch, do not see recession at moment.

Can judge after new econ forecasts next month how to adjust policies.

ECB analyzing if Eurozone soft patch is temporary or not.