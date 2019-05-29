ECB's Rehn: Central bank should review monetary policy strategy for medium/long-term

ECB governing council member, Olli Rehn was out with some comments in the last hour and said that the central bank should review its monetary policy strategy for the medium and long-term.

Additional quotes:

• Need to analyze why inflation has remained low.

• We should look at the definition of price stability.

• My view is that 2% is not a ceiling.

• Inflation can deviate in both directions from the target.

• Trade tensions are clearly behind the uncertainty eroding economic confidence.