ECB’s Praet: Talk of monetary accommodation exit is premature

ECB’s Praet: Talk of monetary accommodation exit is prematureBy Dhwani Mehta
ECB executive board member and chief economist Peter Praet crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, commenting on the monetary policy program and inflation outlook.
Key Points:
Euro Area doing better, return to Lira won't solve Italy's problems
Italy low growth shows acute structural problems
Inflation risk in Euro area gone
Talk of monetary accommodation exit is premature
Deflation risk in Euro area gone
More slack in labour market than jobs data shows
ECB didn't discuss sequencing
Doubts about multilaterilism worrying