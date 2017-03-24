ECB’s Praet: Talk of monetary accommodation exit is premature

ECB executive board member and chief economist Peter Praet crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, commenting on the monetary policy program and inflation outlook.

Key Points:

Euro Area doing better, return to Lira won't solve Italy's problems

Italy low growth shows acute structural problems

Inflation risk in Euro area gone

Talk of monetary accommodation exit is premature

Deflation risk in Euro area gone

More slack in labour market than jobs data shows

ECB didn't discuss sequencing

Doubts about multilaterilism worrying