ECB’s Praet sees some positive signs on inflation front but signs are timid

Bloomberg reports additional comments from the ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet, delivered overnight at a conference in New York.

Key Quotes:

"We should communicate more on the reinvestment portfolio, and probably we will do that in the near future"

Everybody in the market is trying to guess how much, so at some time you need to give at least the figures," he said. "I am very much in favor of this."

Seeing some positive signs on inflation front but signs are timid

Normalisation process needs to be controlled

ECB should communicate more on reinvestment policy, will probably do so in near future