ECB’s Praet sees some positive signs on inflation front but signs are timid

ECB’s Praet sees some positive signs on inflation front but signs are timidBy Dhwani Mehta
Bloomberg reports additional comments from the ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet, delivered overnight at a conference in New York.
Key Quotes:
"We should communicate more on the reinvestment portfolio, and probably we will do that in the near future"
Everybody in the market is trying to guess how much, so at some time you need to give at least the figures," he said. "I am very much in favor of this."
Seeing some positive signs on inflation front but signs are timid
Normalisation process needs to be controlled
ECB should communicate more on reinvestment policy, will probably do so in near future
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.